Putin: Crimean road bridge seriously damaged in 'terrorist act'
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday demanded concrete proposals on ensuring the security of the bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea after an attack overnight that he called a "terrorist act" that had caused serious damage.
Putin was speaking in a televised meeting with officials to assess the consequences of the attack.
