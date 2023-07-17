Left Menu

Parliament not personal playground of dynast: Kiren Rijiju takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Congress for disrupting House proceedings and asked party leader Shashi Tharoor to tell his Yuvraj that Parliament was not the personal playground of a dynast.

Updated: 17-07-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:42 IST
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Congress for 'disrupting' House proceedings and asked party leader Shashi Tharoor to "tell his Yuvraj" that Parliament was not the "personal playground of a dynast". He claimed that the opposition Congress' single agenda in Parliament is to hinder its functioning. "The moment our Parliament House commences, Congress MPs would rush inside the Well of the House to create ruckus," Rijiju said. He was speaking with reference to Tharoor's article in a newspaper in April on repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha during the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament.

In the article, the Thiruvananthapuram MP claimed that the saffron party regarded Parliament as a "necessary nuisance" and that it wanted to implement the "Gujarat model" of passing bills in "truncated sessions with almost the entire opposition suspended from the House". "The most unfortunate part is, some people do believe Congress Party's mischievous propaganda! Congress Party has One Agenda in Parliament i.e. ''Disruption''," Rijiju, who was recently shunted out of the Ministry of Law, said on Twitter.

"MPs who can speak like Shashi Tharoor should speak up to his Yuvraj to tell Parliament is for debates and discussions and not a personal playground of a dynast," he said in an apparent reference to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two-years in jail on charges of criminal defamation for his Modi surname remarks. The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 and is scheduled to continue till August 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

