J&K BJP leader hails dismissal of 3 govt employees suspected of terror links

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Monday welcomed the dismissal of three government employees in the Kashmir valley over alleged terror links.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked the three employees, including the Kashmir University public relations officer, for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them and propagating their ideology.

''The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Gupta said in a statement here.

He added that those picking up guns must remember that security forces have been given a free hand by the prime minister to ''eliminate terrorists at first sight''.

The BJP leader said the days of ''delinquent dispensations'' have gone now as no one having the slightest link with the terror edifice will be spared.

