"Opposition has no face, no policy...no determination": BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, who are trying to unite with the objective to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying they are a congregation of corrupt parties which lacks determination. While addressing the media, JP Nadda said," This is just a photo op. This is the foundation of unity based on the politics of selfishness. This is a bunch of corruption and scams of the 10-year UPA government. Till now opposition have not shown any leader, no determination, no power to take decisions, no program, when it is done then we will talk."

"We never contest elections on other's weaknesses. Our ideology is based on the fact that if we find any trouble, we find our weakness and we try to win on our strength," he added. Responding on the Congress allegations over BJP misuing central agencies, he said," They twist the matter from here to there. They play victim card when things go against them. Who has done National Herald? Whether mother and son are on bail or not, it is all their drama."

He also mentioned that there is zero tolerance on corruption under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In the last nine years, we have seen the strong leadership of PM Modi which has been appreciated by many. Zero tolerance for corruption has also increased. The PM also set an example in Covid 19 management," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also said that the ruling BJP's 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday. "Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow," JP Nadda said. (ANI)

