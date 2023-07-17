Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:03 IST
Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP after Paswan decides to join NDA
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah slammed the BJP Monday for raising the dynasty bogey when the sons or daughters of opposition politicians join politics, but maintaining silence in a similar situation with its allies or own leaders.

''Will Nadda ji call him a dynast as well or is that tag only for parties that oppose the BJP?'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda posted photographs on the microblogging website of his meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

Nadda announced that Paswan has decided to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

''I met Chirag Paswanji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. I welcome him to the NDA family,'' the BJP chief said on Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with Paswan.

