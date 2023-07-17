Left Menu

JJP chief Ajay Chautala to attend NDA meet in Delhi

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:12 IST
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president Ajay Singh Chautala and one more party member will attend the NDA meeting to be held in Delhi on Tuesday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here.

Speaking to reporters here, the deputy chief minister said good coordination among alliance partners is necessary ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

In response to a question on recent signs of differences between the BJP and the JJP, he said ''there have never been any differences between the two allies''.

The BJP and JJP formed an alliance after the 2019 Haryana assembly polls to form a stable government in the state, Chautala reiterated.

He said the leadership of both parties would discuss how the alliance can proceed in the elections.

On top leaders of 26 opposition parties holding crucial deliberations in Bengaluru on Monday to chalk out a plan aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chautala said, ''Two leaders who attended the last meeting have not attended the one now''.

''If in this way the opposition is gradually disintegrating after uniting, it shows the weakness of their alliance,'' he added.

Dushyant Chautala on Monday said Public Works Department roads have been damaged at 148 places in Haryana due to the recent flooding triggered by incessant rainfall.

A budget of about Rs 230 crore has been proposed to repair these roads and a committee has also been constituted to speed up the repair work, he said here.

Chautala said that a review is yet to be done where roads are still under the floodwater but there is no damage to flyovers anywhere.

On the AAP leadership of Delhi blaming Haryana for floods in parts of the national capital, he said it was not the time to do politics.

''It is our responsibility to deal with the aftermath of floods, on which the government and officers are engaged on a war footing,'' he said.

Chautala said that so far about 1,350 villages have been affected in the state. He said floodwaters have almost receded in Ambala, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat districts.

The deputy chief minister said drinking water arrangements are being made in Ambala and the flood-affected areas in north Haryana.

