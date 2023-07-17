"Congress used to be against alliance": BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Opposition unity meeting

Amid the two-day joint meeting of the Opposition parties in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that earlier Congress used to be against alliance but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of them. Talking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Earlier Congress used to be against alliances but Modi ji has always been in favour of them...That is why NDA continues to grow...Everybody knows that PM Modi has worked for the welfare of all sections of society".

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month. The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present.

An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

