Left Menu

US President Biden invites Israeli prime minister to Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau to Washington for an official visit, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Monday. Netanyahu told the U.S. President he would try to form "broad public consensus" on controversial legislation in Israel that would see its highest court stripped of much of its powers.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:17 IST
US President Biden invites Israeli prime minister to Washington
  • Country:
  • Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau to Washington for an official visit, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Monday. The move marks a shift in U.S. - Israeli relations as most Israeli prime ministers had already received an invitation to the White House this far in to their terms.

The two leaders shared a "long and warm" conversation, the Israeli statement said, focused on curbing threats from Iran and its proxies and strengthening the alliance between the two countries. Netanyahu told the U.S. President he would try to form "broad public consensus" on controversial legislation in Israel that would see its highest court stripped of much of its powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023