Neither Modi nor Biren Singh knows what to do: TMC's Sushmita Dev after visiting Manipur

TMC leader Sushmita Dev on Thursday claimed neither the Centre nor the government in Manipur knows what to do with the situation in the violence-hit state.

Speaking to PTI after returning from Manipur as part of a TMC delegation, Dev said the state is in ''bad shape'' and the biggest issue is rehabilitation and confidence building between the two communities.

She also condemned the May 4 incident in which two tribal women were paraded naked by a mob, a video of which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

''The incident happened on May 4. Do you believe that PM Modi didn't have information on what's happening in Manipur? Today, the only reason he spoke is because the (Parliament) session has started and he wanted to do damage control after media started flashing it,'' she claimed.

''Neither Amit Shah nor CM Biren Singh nor PM Modi knows what to do with Manipur,'' she added.

Dev said that the TMC delegation visited several relief camps from both the affected communities, and saw many problems, including lack of basic amenities.

''The biggest problem is rehabilitation and confidence building between the two communities, and I think the BJP government cannot do it,'' she said.

More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

