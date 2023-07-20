Left Menu

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russian prosecutors asked a court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Thursday. The new charges relate to the activities of Navalnys anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:19 IST
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Russian prosecutors asked a court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Thursday. According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which went on behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on August 4. Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe who exposed official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. The authorities sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court. The politician is currently serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison east of Moscow. The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalise all the foundation's activities since its creation in 2011.

Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023