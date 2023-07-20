U'khand electrocution tragedy: Top bureaucrat orders FIR against company maintaining STP

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu Thursday directed police to register an FIR against the company involved in the maintenance of the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Chamoli district where 16 people were electrocuted.

The last rites of the victims were performed in the district earlier in the day.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sandhu has asked Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal to register an FIR and take strict action against the culprits, a press release issued here said.

Sandhu has also directed officials to get a certificate from the officer-in-charge for ensuring the safety measures, besides getting the electrical safety measures done without any delay in all the projects and government office premises.

He has also given instructions to test safety standards every three months.

Fifteen people were electrocuted and 11 others injured on Wednesday at the sewage treatment plant of the Namami Gange project, located on the banks of the Alaknanda.

They had come together at the plant while the police were at the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution of another local resident at the project site the night before.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the families of the victims and inquired about the well-being of the injured.

Dhami laid wreaths on the bodies of the policeman and the home guards killed in the tragedy.

''It is a very heart-wrenching incident and we pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet,'' he said.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inquired about the incident and assured all possible help. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to him.

Earlier, the chief minister announced a magisterial inquiry and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP state unit president Mahendra Bhatt, some MLAs and officials.

Dhami had left for Chamoli on Wednesday after getting information about the accident but had to return due to bad weather.

He then went to AIIMS-Rishikesh and inquired about the condition of the seriously injured brought there. The condition of two of the injured admitted to the AIIMS is critical. The team of trauma surgeons had to amputate half of the right hand and half of the right leg of an injured person -- Sandeep -- due to severe muscle burns. His kidney was damaged in the accident, hospital officials said.

AIIMS trauma centre surgeon Neeraj Kumar said another injured Sushil has a brain injury while two others are on ventilators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)