Left Menu

Previous govts deployed corrupt people, made system hollow: UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged new appointees of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to be ready to fight corruption, calling it a barrier to development and alleging that previous dispensations deployed corrupt individuals who made the system hollow.Adityanath was speaking at a programme during which he handed over appointment letters to 700 candidates selected by the commission as a part of Mission Rozgar.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:53 IST
Previous govts deployed corrupt people, made system hollow: UP CM Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged new appointees of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to be ready to fight corruption, calling it a barrier to development and alleging that previous dispensations deployed corrupt individuals who made the system hollow.

Adityanath was speaking at a programme during which he handed over appointment letters to 700 candidates selected by the commission as a part of Mission Rozgar. ''You will have a period of 30-35 years to demonstrate your ability and capability in front of society. Put your ego aside and work for the welfare of people,'' an official release quoted him as saying.

He further said, ''Uttar Pradesh was not backward just like that. Dishonest and corrupt people ... were engaged in making the whole of Uttar Pradesh hollow. We have to be ready to strike a big blow on corruption. Casteism, corruption and discrimination are the biggest obstacles to development.'' Adityanath insisted that the new officers must be prepared to combat corruption. ''If we encourage corrupt individuals, then the situation will deteriorate. In the past, corrupt individuals were deployed everywhere, damaging the system,'' he remarked.

Adityanath became chief minister after the BJP assumed power in 2017, taking over from Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party government. Before Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Maywati led the state government.

Stressing that arrogance in dealing with the people would work against the officers, Adityanath said, ''Now, if you are a deputy collector and you refuse to interact with the people, it would work against you.'' He said, ''Within the last one-and-a-half years, this is the 21st distribution of appointment letters which has taken place. By completing the appointment process in less than 10 months, the Public Service Commission has set a new standard of fairness, transparency, and cleanliness.'' The chief minister emphasised that there has been no casteism or nepotism, neither considerations for region or language, in the recruitment process in the past six years. ''Only those who qualify will be selected,'' he noted.

Adityanath also claimed that Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a significant economic force in the nation after recovering from the status of a BIMARU state. ''Today, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. According to NITI Aayog figures, 5.5 crore people have got out of the shackles of poverty,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023