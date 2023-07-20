Left Menu

HC junks plea seeking action in Mahakal Lok idols fall incident

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking criminal prosecution of those involved in the installation of idols in the Mahakal Lok corridor near the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:07 IST
HC junks plea seeking action in Mahakal Lok idols fall incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking criminal prosecution of those involved in the installation of idols in the Mahakal Lok corridor near the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Six of the idols had tumbled due to the high winds on May 28, leading to allegations of substandard work and corruption. A division bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Hirdesh on July 14 dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader K K Mishra after hearing arguments. The order became available this week.

The state Lokayukta has already started an inquiry to find out the irregularities, if any, in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor, the high court noted. The petitioner has the liberty to approach the competent authority and raise the grievances mentioned in the petition, the court added. Mishra had alleged in the PIL that the idols could not withstand the winds due to the inferior quality of construction which was the result of corruption, and the incident hurt the feelings of Hindus. He sought action against the concerned officers and contractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023