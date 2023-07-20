White House says 'multiple channels' used to reach North Korea on U.S. soldier
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:21 IST
The White House said on Thursday that the U.S. government has reached out to the North Korean military through "multiple channels" after a U.S. soldier crossed into the country.
Spokesperson Olivia Dalton said the government is still trying to learn the whereabouts and well-being of the soldier, Private Travis King.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korean
- The White House
- Travis King
- Spokesperson Olivia Dalton
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korean leader's powerful sister says warplanes repelled US spy plane
Bilateral South Korea-US consulting group meets in response to North Korean nuclear threats
Bilateral South Korea-US consulting group meets in response to North Korean nuclear threats
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says