Left Menu

Canada concerned about Israel's judicial reforms, encourages greater consensus -PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:39 IST
Canada concerned about Israel's judicial reforms, encourages greater consensus -PM Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is very concerned about the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, adding that he will continue to encourage Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to look for greater consensus with respect to the reforms.

"We're also very concerned about the judicial reforms that the Israeli government is determined to move forward with, Trudeau said during a televised news conference in Kingston, Ontario. "I'm going to continue to encourage Prime Minister Netanyahu to look for greater consensus as they look at judicial reforms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023