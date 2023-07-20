Canada concerned about Israel's judicial reforms, encourages greater consensus -PM Trudeau

Canada is very concerned about the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, adding that he will continue to encourage Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to look for greater consensus with respect to the reforms.

"We're also very concerned about the judicial reforms that the Israeli government is determined to move forward with, Trudeau said during a televised news conference in Kingston, Ontario. "I'm going to continue to encourage Prime Minister Netanyahu to look for greater consensus as they look at judicial reforms."

