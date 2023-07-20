Utter state of lawlessness: BJP team in report on WB panchayat poll violence

An enquiry conducted by BJP MPs into incidents of violence during the recent panchayat polls in West Bengal has exposed the ''utter state of lawlessness'' and the state government's insensitivity towards political adversaries, party chief JP Nadda said on Thursday.

Nadda on Monday constituted a fact-finding team of five women MPs of the BJP to enquire into the allegations of large-scale violence and atrocities against women during the polls.

The team handed over its report to Nadda on Thursday.

''Received the report by the BJP fact finding team, constituted to inquire into the violence and atrocities inflicted upon women during the panchayat election in West Bengal,'' the BJP chief said in a tweet.

''This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's insensitivity towards political adversaries,'' he said, adding, ''The BJP will never tolerate this oppression of the people.''

