"BRS govt is cheating people...": G Kishan Reddy after being prevented from visiting Telangana housing project site

After Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was prevented by police from visiting the Telangana housing project site, he slammed the BRS government and said that the government is cheating the people without building double-bedroom houses and not distributing the completed houses.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:57 IST
Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was prevented by police from visiting the Telangana housing project site, he slammed the BRS government and said that the government is cheating the people without building double-bedroom houses and not distributing the completed houses. Earlier today, the Telangana BJP president sat on protest after being stopped by the police from visiting the Telangana government's two-bedroom housing project in Rangareddy district.

"The BRS government is cheating the people without building the double-bedroom houses and not distributing the completed houses. Today, as a Union Minister, I wanted to visit Batasingaram and inspect the double-bedroom houses there," he said. He said that "It's been nine years of the BRS government, and still, Telangana Government hasn't allocated 9,000 homes to the poor. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Government has allocated around 20 lakhs homes, so far. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 4 crore houses have been built all across the country but, in Telangana, despite allotment of money by the central government the construction of houses is not completed yet."

However, the BJP leaders across the state including DK Aruna, Eatala Rajender, Ramchander Rao and others were arrested. Questioning the government he said, "Are we in a Kalvakuntla emergency? Telangana, which was won by a great movement, is now under the control of the Kalvakuntla family."

He further alleged that the government and the police administration under KCR treated him as a terrorist and anti-social element and insulted our party members. Later police placed him under preventive custody. Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy alleged that several Telangana BJP leaders, including Rajender, were placed under house arrest. (ANI)

