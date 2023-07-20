Left Menu

Jaishankar attends virtual meeting of BRICS foreign ministers

South Africa is the current chair of BRICS.On Wednesday, South Africa said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to that country to attend the BRICS summit.In March, the International Criminal Court ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:58 IST
Jaishankar attends virtual meeting of BRICS foreign ministers
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries that focused on the annual summit of the five-nation grouping in South Africa next month.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the discussions at the extraordinary BRICS ((Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) foreign ministers' meeting as ''useful''.

''A useful conversation for taking the BRICS agenda forward. And preparing for the summit meeting,'' he said.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade. The BRICS summit will take place in Johannesburg next month. South Africa is the current chair of BRICS.

On Wednesday, South Africa said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to that country to attend the BRICS summit.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine. South Africa is a signatory to the ICC.

In a statement, South Africa said an agreement on Putin not attending the summit was taken as part of mutual understanding and that it was decided following a series of consultations.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin will attend the summit via video conferencing and that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023