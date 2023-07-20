Left Menu

PM making statement outside when Parliament in session is violation of convention, privilege: Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:05 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement on the Manipur situation outside Parliament when it is in session is a violation of privilege and convention, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday, demanding the PM speak on the issue inside the Houses.

He said he also intends to move a notice demanding the prime minister make a statement in Parliament.

''By doing so (making a statement outside Parliament), he has disregarded the privilege of Parliament and has acted against Parliamentary conventions of giving statements inside the House when the Parliament is in session," Kharge said.

Earlier, he wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar giving an adjournment notice under rule 267 for raising the issue.

Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed despite giving notice in advance.

''I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and gave notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267...,'' he said.

Several of Kharge's remarks made in the House regarding a purported video from Manipur and the prime minister were later expunged from Rajya Sabha records by Dhankhar.

A purported video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has surfaced on social media, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Earlier, in his notice, Kharge said, ''We demand a statement be made by the prime minister in the house on the Manipur issue followed by a discussion.'' He alleged there was an "unprecedented dereliction of duty and abandonment of the state of Manipur" by the prime minister for over nearly 80 days now as he fails to speak a word on the violence, let alone issue a statement and appeal for peace.

The Congress chief's vehement appeal came after a video of two women being paraded naked in a Manipur village was shared on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

