Cong's protest march targets Khattar govt over unemployment, CET exam terms

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Main opposition Congress on Thursday took out a 'Yuva Adhikar Yatra' and targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the issue unemployment and the terms and conditions of the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Senior leaders including Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary walked a few kilometers as part of the march and were detained briefly along with several other party workers when they tried to head towards the chief minister's Karnal residence.

The police had set up barricades near the CM's residence and there was no permission for the march to go there. The Congress leaders later said they wanted to hand over a memorandum at the CM's residence.

The party leaders slammed the Khattar government, saying the state has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

They also demanded that all the 3.59 lakh youths who have cleared the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's CET for various posts should get a chance to appear in the main exam.

Congress leaders asked if the number of candidates called for the main exam is only four times the number of post advertised then where will the rest of the 3.59 lakh candidates go.

Some party leaders said many candidates who had qualified the CET earlier this year were also joined the yatra.

In her address, Kumari Selja said Haryana has become a hub of unemployment with no jobs either in government or private sector. The state's unemployment rate is the highest in the country while two lakh posts remain vacant in various government departments, she said.

All the shortcomings in CET should be rectified, she demanded.

Randeep Surjewala said if the government does not listen to the voice of the unemployed, lakhs of youths of are ready to topple the BJP-JJP government of Haryana in the coming times. Surjewala said these educated youth are not going to stop or bow down till they get employment and justice. The Congress later gave a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner which was addressed to the Chief Minister.

The memorandum said that over 11 lakh candidates filled the CET form while over 7.72 lakh youth have got themselves registered with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for temporary employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

