Israel's Netanyahu says he is working to achieve consensus on judicial legislation after mass protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts are ongoing to achieve consensus on judicial legislation, on track to be passed next week in the Israeli parliament and which has sparked protests and outrage domestically and abroad.

"Even in these moments, I request to tell you, that efforts are ongoing to achieve consensus," Netanyahu said in an address to the press, referring to the first part of a controversial planned judicial overhaul.

"I truly hope these efforts will succeed but even if they don't, the coalition's door to the opposition will remain open always," Netanyahu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)