Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu says he is working to achieve consensus on judicial legislation after mass protests

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:03 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says he is working to achieve consensus on judicial legislation after mass protests
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts are ongoing to achieve consensus on judicial legislation, on track to be passed next week in the Israeli parliament and which has sparked protests and outrage domestically and abroad.

"Even in these moments, I request to tell you, that efforts are ongoing to achieve consensus," Netanyahu said in an address to the press, referring to the first part of a controversial planned judicial overhaul.

"I truly hope these efforts will succeed but even if they don't, the coalition's door to the opposition will remain open always," Netanyahu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023