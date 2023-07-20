Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu says efforts ongoing for consensus on judicial law

Proponents of the legislation say it would restore balance to the branches of government while those against say it removes checks and balances on government powers. Netanyahu said Israel "would continue to be a democracy", adding statements by hundreds of reservists that they would refuse voluntary service if the overhaul passes was harmful to the country.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:38 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says efforts ongoing for consensus on judicial law

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts continue to reach consensus on a bill to overhaul the judiciary, set to be passed by parliament next week, and which has sparked protests and outrage domestically and abroad.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on Monday on the first part of the overhaul, the so-called "reasonableness" bill, which, if passed, would block the court from voiding decisions or appointments made by the government which it deems "unreasonable." A major opposition leader, Benny Gantz, called on Wednesday for compromise talks facilitated by the Israeli president.

"Even in these moments... efforts are being made to achieve consensus," Netanyahu said in an address to the press. "I truly hope these efforts will succeed but even if they don't, the coalition's door to the opposition will remain open always," Netanyahu said.

Israeli protesters blocked roads and public transportation in a mass day of disruption on Tuesday, as leaders from the business sector, medical professionals, academics and military reservists voiced their opposition to the planned legislation which would see the highest court stripped of much of its power. Proponents of the legislation say it would restore balance to the branches of government while those against say it removes checks and balances on government powers.

Netanyahu said Israel "would continue to be a democracy", adding statements by hundreds of reservists that they would refuse voluntary service if the overhaul passes was harmful to the country. "Refusal to serve endangers democracy," Netanyahu said. "We cannot tolerate that."

Protest organizers called for a night of demonstrations on Thursday as local media reported major roads in the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa had been blocked by protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023