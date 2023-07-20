Israel's Netanyahu says efforts ongoing for consensus on judicial law

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts continue to reach consensus on a bill to overhaul the judiciary, set to be passed by parliament next week, and which has sparked protests and outrage domestically and abroad.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on Monday on the first part of the overhaul, the so-called "reasonableness" bill, which, if passed, would block the court from voiding decisions or appointments made by the government which it deems "unreasonable." A major opposition leader, Benny Gantz, called on Wednesday for compromise talks facilitated by the Israeli president.

"Even in these moments... efforts are being made to achieve consensus," Netanyahu said in an address to the press. "I truly hope these efforts will succeed but even if they don't, the coalition's door to the opposition will remain open always," Netanyahu said.

Israeli protesters blocked roads and public transportation in a mass day of disruption on Tuesday, as leaders from the business sector, medical professionals, academics and military reservists voiced their opposition to the planned legislation which would see the highest court stripped of much of its power. Proponents of the legislation say it would restore balance to the branches of government while those against say it removes checks and balances on government powers.

Netanyahu said Israel "would continue to be a democracy", adding statements by hundreds of reservists that they would refuse voluntary service if the overhaul passes was harmful to the country. "Refusal to serve endangers democracy," Netanyahu said. "We cannot tolerate that."

Protest organizers called for a night of demonstrations on Thursday as local media reported major roads in the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa had been blocked by protesters.

