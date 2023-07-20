White House looks forward to hearing from Kissinger after Beijing trip

The White House said on Thursday that it looks forward to hearing from Henry Kissinger about his trip to China, after the former top diplomat met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that it was "unfortunate" that a "private citizen" was able to meet defense minister Li Shangfu at a time when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been denied such a reception.

