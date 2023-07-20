Left Menu

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland extend support to Ajit Pawar-led faction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:40 IST
All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland extend support to Ajit Pawar-led faction
In a setback for NCP founder Sharad Pawar, all seven MLAs of the party in Nagaland have extended support to the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a party spokesperson said on Thursday.

The president of the Nagaland unit of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Vanthungo Odyuo met party's working president Praful Patel and NCP Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare in the national capital and extended support to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party.

Odyuo also handed over letters of support from the seven NCP MLAs to Patel. Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and a majority of NCP MLAs announced their support to the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, deserting Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs also joined the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

