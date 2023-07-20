Left Menu

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland, office-bearers extend support to Ajit Pawar faction

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:49 IST
All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland, office-bearers extend support to Ajit Pawar faction
  • Country:
  • India

All the seven MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Nagaland and its office-bearers in the northeastern state have extended their support to the Ajit Pawar faction of the outfit, a spokesperson said on Thursday, in a boost to the rebel camp in Maharashtra.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the outfit, founded by former Union minister Sharad Pawar in 1999, is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

National spokesperson of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Brajmohan Srivastava said, "Nagaland unit president Wanthung Odio came to New Delhi and met national working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare." "He informed us about the decision of the Nagaland NCP (to support Ajit Pawar camp). Odio handed over affidavits of support of all office-bearers, including seven MLAs," Srivastava said.

As per an NCP statement, Patel assured Odio he would support him in his efforts to strengthen the 24-year-old party.

Patel instructed the state executive and district units of the NCP in Nagaland to continue working as before, said the statement.

The NCP suffered a split after Ajit Pawar, now deputy CM, and eight other party MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2 as cabinet ministers.

The rebel faction has claimed support of majority of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra. It needs backing of at least 36 MLAs to avoid attracting provisions of the anti-defection law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023