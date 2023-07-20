Left Menu

UK banking boss apologizes to populist politician Farage over the closure of his account

The chief executive of UK bank NatWest Group apologised on Thursday to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didnt agree with his political views.

The chief executive of UK bank NatWest Group apologised on Thursday to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. Farage, a talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party, said his account with the prestigious private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly. He shared documents he obtained from the bank with Mail Online, the Daily Mail tabloid's online outlet, that allegedly showed bank officials writing that continuing to retain Farage as a customer would be incompatible with its "position as an inclusive organization" given his publicly-held views.

Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group, wrote to Farage to apologise for "deeply inappropriate comments" made about him in the documents and said the bank has offered him alternative banking arrangements. "It is not our policy to exit a customer on the basis of legally held political and personal views," she said in a statement. "I fully understand the public concern that the processes for bank account closure are not sufficiently transparent ... the experience of clients highlighted in recent days has shown we need act now to put our processes under scrutiny.'' Her statement came after Britain's Treasury announced Thursday that UK banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers' accounts under changes designed to protect freedom of expression.

Banks will have to explain why they are shutting down someone's account under the new rules, and give 90 days' notice for such account closures. They previously have not had to provide a rationale for doing so.

The changes are intended to boost transparency for customers, but will not take away a banking firm's right to close accounts of people deemed to be a reputational or political risk.(AP) RUP RUP

