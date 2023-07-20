Manipur video: Why is BJP govt a mere spectator to all crimes against women, asks SP MP Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Manipur after a video of two women being paraded naked in the state surfaced online and asked why it was not taking stern action against those behind such ''horrific crimes''.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced online on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the video, the Manipur Police had on Wednesday night registered a case of abduction, gang rape and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified men.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to official sources.

In a tweet, Yadav said, ''Why is the BJP government not taking any stern action against the perpetrators of horrific crimes against women in Manipur? Why is the BJP government a mere spectator to all the crimes against women? What is the mindset of the BJP towards the women of India? Why is the government silent on most of the important issues?'' Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a thorough investigation is underway into the incident and strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow.

More than 150 people have been killed and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the state's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

