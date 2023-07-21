Pentagon says it cannot speak to Private King's condition in N.Korea
The Pentagon said on Thursday it was unable to offer any information about the condition of Private Travis King after he dashed across the border into North Korea on Tuesday and would not say if it believed he was alive. Asked if King was believed to be alive, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said: "We don't know his condition.
Asked if King was believed to be alive, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said: "We don't know his condition. We don't know where he's being held. We don't know the status of his health."
