U.S. says had "candid" exchange with EU on meeting aluminum deal deadline

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:27 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had a "direct and candid exchange" with EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday about the work required to meet an October deadline to deliver an aluminum and steel deal, according to her office.

"Ambassador Tai stressed the importance of both sides generating ambitious proposals in order to address shared concerns on carbon intensity and non-market excess capacity in the steel and aluminum industries," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

