Israel's Netanyahu to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey -prime minister's office
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-07-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 01:44 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a state visit to Turkey at the end of the month, a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office said on Thursday.
