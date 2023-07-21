US Domestic News Roundup: Alabama puts man to death in first execution since suspension lifted; Biden asks aides for options preventing future debt limit crisis and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Alabama puts man to death in first execution since suspension lifted

Alabama executed a man early on Friday for beating an elderly woman to death two decades ago, the state's first execution since Governor Kay Ivey lifted a suspension on capital punishment in February following a review. James Barber, 64, was put to death by lethal injection at 1:56 a.m. U.S. central time (0656 GMT) at the William Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, the governor's office said in an emailed statement.

Biden asks aides for options preventing future debt limit crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden asked a group of aides to explore "all legal and policy options" to prevent another debt limit standoff, the White House said on Thursday. Last month, the Democratic president signed a bipartisan deal after excruciating negotiations with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that narrowly averted a crisis that threatened to send the United States into an unprecedented default and economic crisis.

New York governor directs agencies to investigate lead cables

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday directed state departments to investigate health risks associated with old lead-clad cables left by telecommunication companies. The Wall Street Journal this month reported that telecom companies, including AT&T and Verizon Communications, had left toxic lead cables on poles, underwater and buried under ground across the U.S. including in New York.

Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96 - AP

Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, has died at the age of 96, the Associated Press reported Friday. No less than Frank Sinatra called the former singing waiter "the best singer in the business" after he became a star in the 1950s. Bennett went on to win 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award.

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety -White House

Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said.

The companies - which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft - pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.

Florida introduces new guidelines on teaching Black history, critics give poor grade

Florida's board of education has approved new guidelines for teachers on how Black American history should be taught despite sharp criticism from some educators and civil rights groups. Among the new guidelines for educators are "benchmark clarifications," including one for middle school students that states "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Factbox-U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023

State legislatures are wrestling with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of pending and passed legislation seeking to restrict or protect access in 2023.

New York to pay $13 million to protesters arrested during George Floyd protests

The city of New York has agreed to pay $13 million to hundreds of people arrested during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs, who said it was the largest class action settlement ever paid to protesters in the United States. The protests in New York City and around the country followed the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while he repeatedly cried out for help, saying "I can't breathe."

US to 'beat up' airlines when necessary for passengers - transport chief

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is willing to take a hard line with airlines when necessary as the Biden administration vows a sweeping upgrade in passenger consumer protections. "We're continuing to work to make sure that airlines live up to their obligations, which we will enforce," Buttigieg told Reuters in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday.

California ends emergency energy alert, secures adequate power

The California power grid operator ended an emergency alert issued for a brief period on Thursday in anticipation of higher-than-expected demand as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape high temperatures. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) had issued the alert for the period between 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. PDT on Thursday (0230 to 0500 GMT on Friday), encouraging consumers to conserve electricity during this time, but ended it at 8:30 p.m. because it was able to secure additional resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)