World News Roundup: Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, practises seizing ships; Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96 - AP and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, practises seizing ships

Russia pounded Ukrainian food export facilities for a fourth day in a row on Friday and practised seizing ships in the Black Sea in an escalation of what Western leaders say is an attempt to wriggle out of sanctions by threatening a global food crisis. The direct attacks on Ukraine's grain, a key part of the global food chain, followed a vow by Kyiv to defy Russia's naval blockade on its grain export ports following Moscow's withdrawal this week from a UN-brokered safe sea corridor agreement.

Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96 - AP

Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, has died at the age of 96, the Associated Press reported Friday. No less than Frank Sinatra called the former singing waiter "the best singer in the business" after he became a star in the 1950s. Bennett went on to win 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award.

WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs

The World Health Organization warned on Friday that cases of dengue fever could reach close to record highs this year, partly due to global warming benefiting mosquitoes that spread it. Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, WHO said.

Analysis-Climate change: Which countries will foot the bill?

Record-breaking heat in China. Wildfires forcing Swiss villages to evacuate. Drought ravaging Spanish crops. As the costs of climate change rack up, a debate is surging among governments: who should pay? The question has been in the spotlight amid this week's climate talks between the U.S. and China, where the world's two biggest economies tried to find ways to work together on issues ranging from renewable energy deployment to climate finance ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit, COP28, in Dubai.

British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's governing Conservatives lost two strategically important parliamentary seats on Friday but unexpectedly retained Boris Johnson's old constituency in a setback for the opposition Labour Party. The Conservatives' narrow victory in Johnson's seat gave Sunak some breathing space to try to narrow Labour's large lead in the polls by aiming to reduce high inflation and ease a cost-of-living crisis before a national election expected next year.

Rare submarine visit reminds North Korea of U.S. nuclear missiles out of sight, in range

When a U.S. ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) surfaced for a rare visit to South Korea this week it was a blunt reminder that Washington always has nuclear-tipped missiles deployed within close striking distance of North Korea, analysts said. Having nuclear weapons out of sight in the seas off the Korean Peninsula was a potentially stronger deterrent to the North, according to some analysts, than installing them in South Korea, as Washington had done from 1958 to 1991.

Exclusive-Taiwan probes alleged leak of classified reports, diplomatic cables

Taiwan is investigating a possible leak of official documents including diplomatic cables and classified reports on the island's sensitive bid to join a global trade pact, according to two officials familiar with the probe. One official said initial findings showed some parts of the documents, posted on online message board 8kun and reviewed by Reuters, are real while bits were forged, without giving details.

Travis King disappeared into a North Korea more isolated than ever

When U.S. soldier Travis King sprinted across the border into North Korea from the South this week, he disappeared into a North Korea where lingering COVID-19 concerns and restrictions have made the already secretive country more isolated than ever.

During the pandemic North Korea stopped all international travel and most trade, built a lengthy border wall, and even shot some would-be unauthorised border crossers early in the outbreak.

Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom

For the last eight years, Marzia Reyazee has supported her family with the earnings from her female-only beauty salon in Afghanistan, a business she spent more than $18,000 setting up. But the 34-year-old mother of two is likely to find herself without her business, and with few other prospects for a livelihood, when the Taliban administration's order to shutter women's beauty salons comes into effect on July 25.

Like strongman, like son? Cambodia's Hun Manet prepares to be PM

The re-election to parliament of longtime Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday is not in doubt in a system in which all opposition parties have been barred, but the candidacy of his eldest son offers a glimpse of Cambodia's dynastic future. The political debut of Hun Manet, 45, marks one of the final steps in a decades-long process that is expected to end with him succeeding his father as prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)