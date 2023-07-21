London judge orders confiscation of $130 mln from Nigerian ex-governor Ibori
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A judge in London on Friday ordered the confiscation of 101.5 million pounds ($130.34 million) from Nigerian politician James Ibori, a former state governor who was convicted in London in 2012 of fraud and money-laundering.
Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court said Ibori should pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.
Ibori is in Nigeria and has said he would appeal against the confiscation order. ($1 = 0.7788 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southwark Crown Court
- David Tomlinson
- London
- James Ibori
- Nigerian
- Ibori
- Nigeria
Advertisement
ALSO READ
London stocks decline at open as rate hike fears persist
London stocks decline as rate hike fears linger; Coca Cola HBC shines
New infrastructure commission on agenda for City of London official's India visit
8-year-old girl in 'life-threatening' condition after deadly London school car crash
Biden begins three-nation tour with stop in London