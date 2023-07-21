London judge orders confiscation of $130 mln from Nigerian ex-governor Ibori

A judge in London on Friday ordered the confiscation of 101.5 million pounds ($130.34 million) from Nigerian politician James Ibori, a former state governor who was convicted in London in 2012 of fraud and money-laundering.

Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court said Ibori should pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

Ibori is in Nigeria and has said he would appeal against the confiscation order. ($1 = 0.7788 pounds)

