PAGD delegation meets J-K LG, demands restoration of autonomy to SKIMS

A three-member delegation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and demanded the restoration of the autonomous character of the Union Territory's premier healthcare institute, SKIMS.

The delegation was led by PAGD president Farooq Abdullah, who is also the National Conference chief. It also comprised CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami (PAGD spokesperson) and PDP leader Mehboob Beg.

''We met the LG under Abdullah's leadership. We submitted a memorandum about the SKIMS institute especially, and also other hospitals like Bone and Joint hospital and Children's hospital. We sought his attention towards the SKIMS especially after the decision to take away whatever of its autonomy was there,'' Tarigami told reporters. He said the delegation demanded that the government should restore the autonomous character of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), located in Soura area of Srinagar, immediately.

''We demanded the autonomous character of SKIMS be restored and the vacancies be fulfilled without any delay,'' Tarigami said. The reality was that if there is any reputed institution, offering medical service after the PGI Chandigarh, it was SKIMS, he added. ''Its stature is recognised across the country. But, today, hundreds of posts are lying vacant like doctors, paramedical staff. There are not many machines available for cancer care, and whatever are, are not in order. So, we wanted the attention of the LG towards this,'' Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) leader said the delegation also demanded establishment of cancer institutes in Srinagar and Jammu to help the poor patients . Tarigami said Sinha assured the delegation that the administration will look into the issues flagged in the memorandum and will take steps to fill the gaps. The memorandum said the decision of the adminstration to divest SKIMS of its autonomous status has had an "adverse effect" on its decision-making process.

''Presently, the institution is facing a staffing deficit with hundreds of slots at various levels viz medical, paramedic and administrative lying vacant. There is 50 per cent of shortage of all technical and nursing staff. The recruitment has not been conducted for the last seven years,'' the memorandum said. It said a total number of 1,201 of posts of different categories including 115 faculty positions,149 gazetted posts, 870 non-gazetted and 67 positions of senior and junior residents were lying vacant at the institute.

