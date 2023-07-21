Left Menu

PAGD delegation meets J-K LG, demands restoration of autonomy to SKIMS

The memorandum said the decision of the adminstration to divest SKIMS of its autonomous status has had an adverse effect on its decision-making process.Presently, the institution is facing a staffing deficit with hundreds of slots at various levels viz medical, paramedic and administrative lying vacant.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:01 IST
PAGD delegation meets J-K LG, demands restoration of autonomy to SKIMS
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member delegation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and demanded the restoration of the autonomous character of the Union Territory's premier healthcare institute, SKIMS.

The delegation was led by PAGD president Farooq Abdullah, who is also the National Conference chief. It also comprised CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami (PAGD spokesperson) and PDP leader Mehboob Beg.

''We met the LG under Abdullah's leadership. We submitted a memorandum about the SKIMS institute especially, and also other hospitals like Bone and Joint hospital and Children's hospital. We sought his attention towards the SKIMS especially after the decision to take away whatever of its autonomy was there,'' Tarigami told reporters. He said the delegation demanded that the government should restore the autonomous character of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), located in Soura area of Srinagar, immediately.

''We demanded the autonomous character of SKIMS be restored and the vacancies be fulfilled without any delay,'' Tarigami said. The reality was that if there is any reputed institution, offering medical service after the PGI Chandigarh, it was SKIMS, he added. ''Its stature is recognised across the country. But, today, hundreds of posts are lying vacant like doctors, paramedical staff. There are not many machines available for cancer care, and whatever are, are not in order. So, we wanted the attention of the LG towards this,'' Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) leader said the delegation also demanded establishment of cancer institutes in Srinagar and Jammu to help the poor patients . Tarigami said Sinha assured the delegation that the administration will look into the issues flagged in the memorandum and will take steps to fill the gaps. The memorandum said the decision of the adminstration to divest SKIMS of its autonomous status has had an "adverse effect" on its decision-making process.

''Presently, the institution is facing a staffing deficit with hundreds of slots at various levels viz medical, paramedic and administrative lying vacant. There is 50 per cent of shortage of all technical and nursing staff. The recruitment has not been conducted for the last seven years,'' the memorandum said. It said a total number of 1,201 of posts of different categories including 115 faculty positions,149 gazetted posts, 870 non-gazetted and 67 positions of senior and junior residents were lying vacant at the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023