Sack Biren Singh, impose President's rule in Manipur: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be sacked and President's rule be imposed in the state, which is engulfed in violence since May 3.

He also filed an adjournment notice under rule 267 for suspension of business notice in the House, saying the situation in Manipur is of paramount importance and demands urgent attention.

Chadha said his appeal to suspend all listed business and convene a special session to discuss the Manipur situation reflects the collective demand of the opposition MPs, who are deeply concerned about the escalating crisis in the northeastern state.

The MP also sought to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, saying in 2017, he himself tweeted that those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur.

''What is happening today is horrendous, horrific, catastrophic, and of much greater magnitude than 2017,'' he said.

Seeking accountability, Chadha said, the BJP has a responsibility to discuss the matter and inform the House on the ongoing developments in the state.

''The situation demands accountability and transparency from the double-engine government,'' he said.

Chadha demanded the removal of N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur and the imposition of President's Rule, saying it will send a powerful message that the people of the state deserve a government that can effectively address their grievances and ensure their safety and well-being.

It was time for the Union government to act responsibly, prioritise the welfare of the people and bring an end to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)