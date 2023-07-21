Rajasthan govt stands with students from Manipur, says CM Gehlot
Due to the continuous violence in Manipur, if students studying in Rajasthan face any problem, they can tell their problem to the district collectors office or 181 of the concerned district, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government stands with students from Manipur in the state and urged them to contact their respective district collectors if they face any problem.
Scores of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3. ''Due to the continuous violence in Manipur, if students studying in Rajasthan face any problem, they can tell their problem to the district collector's office or 181 of the concerned district,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi. He further said, ''It is the responsibility of the educational institutions and all of us Rajasthanis to help all our Manipuri brothers and sisters who are away from their homes in difficult situations. The Rajasthan government is with you in this difficult situation.''
