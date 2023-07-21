MP: Group protests during Priyanka's visit alleging atrocities on women in Rajasthan; Cong blames BJP

Women carrying posters that claimed atrocities were being committed on women in Rajasthan protested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh during the visit of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday.

Gandhi paid tribute to legendary freedom fighter Laxmibai here after which she addressed a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally of the party.

Eye witnesses said the women were stopped by police from getting close to the Congress leader after which they threw away the posters. The protest took place after she paid tribute to Rani Laxmibai and was about to board her vehicle to reach the rally venue, they added.

Hitting out, Gwalior Congress spokesperson Dharmendra Sharma told PTI that the protest was ''Bharatiya Janata Party sponsored''.

''The BJP is afraid after seeing lakhs of people attending Priyankaji's rally. Seeing they are losing ground, the BJP is using women to protest,'' he said.

Refuting the allegations, MP BJP media head Ashish Agrawal said some days ago women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan had held a protest against rise in crimes and atrocities against women there.

''The National Crime Records Bureau data shows Rajasthan tops among states in crimes against women,'' Agrawal claimed.

A protester, who identified herself as Nirmala and claimed she hailed from Bharatpur in the neighbouring state, said, ''Priyanka Gandhi should come to Rajasthan to see atrocities being committed on women. I came here to protest and tell her the condition of women in that state.'' Another protester Ritu Banawat said Priyanka Gandhi gives slogans of women empowerment but was mum on the atrocities taking place in Rajasthan.

According to political observers, the Congress and BJP are engaged in a tough fight in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the year-end Assembly polls.

While the Congress had won 26 out of 34 seats in the region in the 2018 polls, its tally was just seven out of 19 in bypolls held in November 2020 post the rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The rebellion had brought down the Kamal Nath government and the bypolls were necessitated by these MLAs crossing over to the BJP, which brought back the party to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Incidentally, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh hails from Guna in the region.

At the Jan Aakrosh rally held during the day, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh accused the Scindia's of betraying Laxmibai and the Congress in 1967 (when Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother toppled the grand old party in MP).

Singh also claimed ''Independence would have been achieved 100 years ago'' if Rani Laxmibai got support (during the 1857 rebellion against the British).

He said the legendary freedom fighter was supported by the people of Bhind, adding that ''the history of betrayal is being repeated', an apparent reference to Scindia bringing down the Kamal Nath government.

Incidentally, Scindia, in December 2021, had paid tribute at the memorial of Laxmibai after joining the BJP, which several people at the time said may have been a first of anyone from the Scindia family.

