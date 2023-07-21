Left Menu

Woman shaves her head in Goa to protest against Manipur sexual assault incident

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:07 IST
A woman shaved her head here in Goa on Friday as a mark of protest against atrocities on women in violence-affected Manipur.

A group of like-minded citizens organised a protest at the Azad Maidan in Panaji condemning alleged sexual assault on two women, captured in a viral video, and other atrocities in the north-eastern state where ethnic clashes have been taking place for more than two months.

While protesters shouted slogans against the BJP, which rules Manipur, a woman from the group shaved her head.

Talking to reporters, the woman, who had covered her face with a scarf, said she her act was in support of women in Manipur who are facing violence and sexual abuse.

