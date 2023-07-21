"Instead of Manipur we should look within ourselves": Rajasthan Minister slams Gehlot govt over crimes against women 

Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha said that we should look at the atrocities on women which have increased in the state instead of looking at the situation in Manipur. In his address at the state assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

Earlier today Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that situation in Rajasthan is terrible and even in the hometown of Chief Minister Gehlot incidents of crimes are being reported against women. "The kind of situation that is prevailing in Rajasthan currently...In Chief Minister's home town, a minor girl is gang raped in the University...," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Earlier on a day when charred bodies of four family members were recovered in Jodhpur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, on Wednesday said law and order in the state had deteriorated to such as extent that even the legislators of the ruling Congress were not safe. His remark came amid a walkout by the BJP members from the Assembly on Wednesday, citing law and order.

Addressing media persons after the walkout, Rathore lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming that he has failed to discharge his duties as the Home M\minister, a portfolio he holds additionally. "CM Gehlot has failed in his additional role as the Home Minister of the state. Even their (Congress's) own MLAs are saying that they are not feeling safe in the state. The law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan. Today, the state is in the shadows of gangsters," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies from a hut at Cherai village in Ramnagar gram panchayat of Jodhpur. Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the recovery of the charred bodies, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Gehlot.

"This is a shameful incident. The chief minister should step down owning moral responsibility for the incident, which took place in his home district. Crimes across Rajasthan have been on the rise in the recent past," BJP leader CP Joshi said. (ANI)

