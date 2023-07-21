Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL97 INDIA-LANKA-LDALL PM **** India, Sri Lanka unveil vision for deeper economic ties; PM Modi pushes for fulfilling aspirations of Tamil community New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka on Friday unveiled a vision document to significantly expand connectivity and economic ties even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to the island nation's President Ranil Wickremesinghe the need to ensure a ''life of dignity'' for the Tamil community in that country.

DEL93 LDALL MANIPUR **** Manipur sexual assault case: four accused remanded in 11-day police custody; another suspect's house torched Imphal/New Delhi: As the chorus of protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur grew louder, the four arrested men were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday while the house of another suspect was set on fire by angry locals in the second such incident in connection with the case. **** DEL98 DL-YASIN MALIK-SC-PRISONS **** After Yasin Malik appears in SC, Delhi Prisons Department says 'prima facie lapse', orders probe New Delhi: Drawing flak over the appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in the Supreme Court, the Delhi Prisons Department on Friday said there was ''prima facie lapse'' on the part of some officials and ordered an inquiry. **** BOM34 MP-2ND LD-PRIYANKA ADDRESS **** Massive wave of change prevailing in poll-bound MP, says Priyanka; slams BJP govt on corruption, price rise Gwalior: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said a massive wave of change prevails in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due at the end of the year, and attacked the ruling BJP over a host of issues, including price rise. **** CAL41 WB 2NDLD MAMATA **** I.N.D.I.A will defeat BJP, not seeking any post: Mamata Kolkata: Expressing unwavering confidence in the I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a resounding call of 'Jeetaga Bharat,' emphasising that her sole focus is on the ''alliance's victory rather than seeking any post''. **** DEL69 BJP-TAMIL NADU-YATRA **** Home minister Shah to launch Tamil Nadu BJP's 'En Mann, En Makka' yatra from Rameshwaram New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Tamil Nadu BJP's ''En Mann, En Makka'' (my land, my people) yatra on July 28 in Rameshwaram as the party looks to strengthen its presence in the dravidian state in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** MDS13 KA-LEGISLATORS-SUSPENSION-SPEAKER **** Speaker defends suspension of 10 BJP MLAs, says issue should not be politicised Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday defended his decision to suspend 10 BJP members for the remainder of the session, which ended today, for their ''indecent and disrespectful'' conduct in the House. **** CAL43 WB-POLICE-COMPLAINT-BJP **** Police say no evidence found after BJP alleges panchayat poll candidate paraded naked in Howrah Kolkata: No evidence was found in the complaint that a woman candidate was allegedly stripped and paraded naked in Howrah district's Panchla during the panchayat election on July 8, West Bengal's Director-General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya said on Friday. **** BOM38 MH-LANDSLIDE-2NDLD TOLL **** Maha: Death toll in Irshalwadi landslide rises to 22 including nine members of family Mumbai: The search and rescue teams on Friday recovered six more bodies from the site of landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district taking the death toll in the incident to 22 while 86 persons were yet to be traced, officials said. **** DEL74 DL-YAMUNA-WATER LEVEL **** Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi again New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres yet again on Friday, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas. **** MDS14 KA-CAUVERY-SHIVAKUMAR **** Karnataka to release Cauvery water to TN keeping state's drinking water needs in mind Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state plans to release Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, despite deficit rains, after keeping its drinking water needs in mind. **** LEGAL LGD30 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI **** Varanasi court orders ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque Varanasi: A court here on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here. **** LGD29 DL-HC-LD WRESTLERS-ASIAN GAMES **** Asian Games trials exemption to Phogat, Punia: HC to pronounce order on Saturday New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will pass an order on July 22 on a challenge to the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials. **** LGD27 SC-DELHI-ORDINANCE-LD ORDER *** Row over services: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a five-judge constitution bench will examine the ''contours of the power'' of Parliament to make law for Delhi and also if it can ''abrogate the constitutional principles of governance'' for the city dispensation by making a law to take away its control over services. **** FOREIGN FGN27 UK-BY ELECTIONS-3RDLD SUNAK **** UK PM Rishi Sunak's Conservatives face heavy losses in two by-elections; retains one seat London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was dealt a major political blow on Friday as the governing Conservatives suffered a bruising in two key by-elections but averted a complete whitewash as the party held on to his former boss Boris Johnson's seat in London. **** FGN20 PAK-PRESIDENT-ALVI-ELECTION **** Pakistan President Alvi likely to continue as the head of state even after his term ends: Report Islamabad:Pakistan's President Arif Alvi is likely to continue as the head of state even after his term ends on September 8 as there will be no electoral college in the country to elect a new president in his place. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)