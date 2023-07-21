Left Menu

BJP protests outside BDO offices across West Bengal over panchayat poll violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:24 IST
BJP protests outside BDO offices across West Bengal over panchayat poll violence
The BJP protested across West Bengal on Friday over the violence that rocked the July 8 panchayat elections in the state.

BJP workers gheraoed BDO (Block Development Officer) offices across the state, raising slogans against the TMC government, alleging malpractices in the elections. They also accused the BDOs of not taking action against those who indulged in jamming booths and looting ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that if TMC workers demonstrate near the homes of BJP leaders in the state as announced by its leader Abhishek Banerjee then ''we will also hold demonstration before the vehicles of TMC MPs near Parliament when it is in session''.

Banerjee, a two-time MP, asked TMC workers to demonstrate near the houses of BJP leaders in every block of the state on August 5 in protest against the Centre's ''step-motherly approach'' towards West Bengal.

Criticising BJP's protest outside the BDO offices, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that after being rejected by the people in the panchayat elections, the opposition party was trying to create tensions in the state.

''Such stunts will not yield dividends,'' he said.

