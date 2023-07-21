Goa Assembly passes resolution condemning BBC's Gujarat riots documentary critical of Modi

The Goa Assembly on Friday passed a resolution which claimed the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots was a ''malicious attempt'' to pin blame on the then government in the western state.

The private member's resolution was introduced by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Daji Krishna Salkar.

The documentary had cast aspersions on the way the riots were handled by the then state government under Narendra Modi.

Urging the Union government to take strict action on the matter, the resolution said the ''documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is yet another malicious attempt to blame the then State Government for the Godhra carnage in Gujarat and the consequent communal riots that took place in Gujarat in the year 2002''.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the resolution was passed by the Assembly to condemn the act of the BBC to defame the nation by releasing a documentary based on falsehood against a democratically elected leader of India.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao opposed the resolution saying the matter was sub judice.

The Congress leader asked how such a resolution could be passed on a documentary that is already banned in India.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar rejected these arguments and allowed the resolution to be moved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)