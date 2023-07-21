Maharashtra Congress demands dismissal of Manipur government

The Maharashtra Congress legislative party on Friday passed a resolution seeking dismissal of the state government in Manipur over the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

A 26-second video from Manipur that surfaced on Wednesday showed two women stripped naked, groped by a violent mob and taken towards a paddy field on May 4, a day after violence erupted in the state, sparking nationwide outrage.

Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad and other women MLAs of the Congress on Friday raised the issue in the Maharashtra assembly, demanding a discussion.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar, however, said they had not given a prior notice, and declined the demand.

''The Congress legislative party also passed a resolution seeking dismissal of the government in Manipur,'' a statement by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said.

''The incident in Manipur has shamed humanity. The opposition demanded that a resolution be passed that the aggrieved women should get justice and government should be condemned,'' Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said in a statement.

