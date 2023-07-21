Left Menu

Month-long voter registration campaign begins in Delhi, draft electoral roll to be out on October 17

In line with the vision of the Election Commission of No Voter to be Left Behind, house-to-house verification will be done by BLOs booth-level officers in this period, a senior official said.During the campaign, deletion and modification of voter-related data will also be done, he said.Delhi Chief Electoral Officer CEO, Delhi, Ranbir Singh held a meeting with all recognised political parties regarding the campaign.

Poll authorities on Friday launched a month-long voter registration campaign in Delhi, during which house-to-house verification will be done by booth-level officers, officials said on Friday.

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 17 and the final roll published on January 5, they said.

''A month-long voter registration campaign was launched today. In line with the vision of the Election Commission of 'No Voter to be Left Behind', house-to-house verification will be done by BLOs (booth-level officers) in this period,'' a senior official said.

During the campaign, deletion and modification of voter-related data will also be done, he said.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, Ranbir Singh held a meeting with all recognised political parties regarding the campaign. Representatives from the Congress, BJP, BSP, AAP, NPP and the CPI(M) were present at the meeting on July 20.

He informed them about the ensuing survey to verify all entries in the voter lists and sought their cooperation in creating mass awareness about the need to provide correct information to the visiting officers regarding unenrolled eligible citizens, prospective voters (who will be 18 years old on or before 1.10.2024) as well as dead and permanently shifted electors to make the electoral rolls pure, healthy and inclusive in all aspects, the CEO's office said in a statement.

Singh also shared with them the schedule and details of the ensuing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls (with reference to 1.1.2024 as the qualifying date), the statement said.

''During this one-month campaign, all the 13,649 BLOs will visit each and every house of their allotted polling station area and verify each and every entry in the electoral roll,'' it said.

