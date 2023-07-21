Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen praises 'amazing' pace of Ukrainian reforms

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday praised Ukraine's "amazing" progress in implementing reforms to fight corruption, preserve minority rights and ensure an independent judiciary.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday praised Ukraine's "amazing" progress in implementing reforms to fight corruption, preserve minority rights and ensure an independent judiciary. Fighting graft is a top requirement for Ukraine to join the European Union, which offered Kyiv candidate status last year.

Ukraine is working on a package of reforms "ranging from the independence of the judiciary to anti corruption, from minority rights to media freedom", von der Leyen said during an awards ceremony in New York. "I must say it is amazing to see how fast and determined Ukraine is implementing these reforms despite the war. They are defending their country and reforming," she said, but did not specifically address Ukraine's bid to join the 27-nation bloc or specify any particular reform measures she was referring to.

Senior EU officials last month said Ukraine was making progress on political reforms to open the way for membership talks but still needed to progress in five important areas. The IMF last month unlocked an $890 million tranche of its package based on Ukraine's "strong progress" in meeting reform commitments, but said other transparency and anti-corruption measures "need to proceed without delay".

