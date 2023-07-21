Sex Ratio at Birth declined in 20 states, UTs from 2021-22 to 2022-23: WCD

Twenty states and Union Territories reported a decline in Sex Ratio at Birth between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Women and Child Development ministry said on Friday. Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave data of sex ratio at birth in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, and West Bengal were among those which registered a decline in sex ratio in the one-year period, she said. Sex ratio at birth is the number of male live births for every 100 female live births.

