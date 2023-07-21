Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha sacked for telling the truth: BJP
Flaying Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP on Friday said he sacked minister Rajendra Gudha for telling the truth and it shows how serious the ruling Congress is about the issue of crimes against women.
Gudha, the Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked hours after he questioned his own government in the assembly on the issue of crimes against women.
Reacting to the minister's sacking, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet in Hindi that Gehlot removed Gudha from his cabinet for telling ''the truth''.
''This shows how serious Congress is about harassment of women,'' the BJP leader charged.
During a discussion on a bill in the Rajasthan assembly, Gudha said, ''The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect.''
