Russian court remands nationalist Kremlin critic Girkin in custody until Sept. 18

A Moscow court on Friday remanded nationalist Kremlin critic Igor Girkin, a former FSB agent who was instrumental in organising a Russian-backed separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine in 2014, in investigative custody until Sept. 18 on charges of incitement to extremism, the RBK news site reported.

Girkin, one of the most vocal pro-war voices criticising Russia's prosecution of its war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, had been detained at his home in Moscow earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)