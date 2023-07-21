Guatemalan police raid party offices of presidential candidate Arevalo
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:26 IST
Guatemalan police raided the headquarters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's Semilla party, the attorney general's office said on Friday, just a month before the high-stakes run-off election.
The raid follows an investigation into alleged irregularities in the party's membership list.
