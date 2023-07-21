Centre's ordinance is against democracy and Govt should withdraw it: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said that the centre's ordinance related to the control of services in Delhi is against democracy and the government should withdraw it. AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that he is hopeful that the Rajya Sabha chairman will listen to their demand for not introducing the bill in the House.

While speaking to ANI, Raghav Chadha said," In the Rajya Sabha today, we raised the issue of Delhi ordinance. We demanded that it be withdrawn and there is no significance to it. It is against democracy and the government should withdraw it. We are hopeful that the Chairman will listen to our demand." Earlier today Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday responded to clarification sought by Bharat Rashtra Samithi member K Keshava Rao over the bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi over whether discussion can take place on it as the Supreme Court is also seized of matters related to the ordinance.

Informing the House about the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Dhankar said that it has allocated time to the government and other businesses. As he mentioned about the bill to replace the ordinance over control of services in Delhi brought by the Centre following a Supreme Court verdict, AAP members raised strong objections and protested. The BJP-led central government brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi control over services matters.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court. (ANI)

